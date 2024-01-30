Tuesday, January 30, 2024
AJYCP demands repeal of CAA, implementation of ILP in Assam

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Jan 30: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has reiterated its demand for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and immediate implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in Assam.

Hundreds of AJYCP members and supporters staged a sit-in demonstration here on Monday by holding placards and banners and shouting slogans against the state government and the Centre demanding scrapping of the controversial citizenship Act and implementation of ILP in Assam.

The students’ body also threatened to intensify their movement against CAA if the demands were not addressed by the Centre and the Assam government.

Asserting that the CAA would not be accepted in the state, AJYCP president Palash Changmai said, “Our stand is very clear and we will never allow CAA in Assam. Instead, we demand that ILP be enforced in Assam without further delay.”

The CAA will grant citizenship to persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities on grounds of religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The CAA issue has been raked up again with Union minister Shantanu Thakur announcing in West Bengal that the controversial act would be implemented across the country in the next seven days.

Notably, the AJYCP had been raising the issues of CAA and ILP before the Centre over the past few years and has also reached out to national parties in New Delhi in this regard.

The students’ body has maintained that timely implementation of ILP in Assam would have protected the indigenous people of the state from the adverse effects of illegal infiltration.

IANS

Bangladeshi intruders getting Indian passports a threat to national security: Chodankar
BJP not sure of 2024, so using every instrument to deepen polarisation: Yechuri
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

