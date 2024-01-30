Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Bangladeshi intruders getting Indian passports a threat to national security: Chodankar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Panaji, Jan 30: Stating that Bangladeshi intruders getting Indian passports issued from Goa, poses a threat to national security, Congress leader and CWC Permanent Invitee Girish Chodankar, demanded a thorough probe into the issue on Tuesday.

His comments came after the intrusion by five Bangladeshis and issuance of Indian passports to three of them by the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Panaji came to light, after their arrest by Pune police.

The five Bangladeshis had illegally entered India through Siliguri in West Bengal, and were arrested by Pune police for illegally obtaining Indian passports from Goa.

Questioning how they got police clearance, Chodankar expressed shock over how they intruded into Indian territory and earned a living without any local documents.

“This has proved that Intelligence agencies and the Border Security Force failed to keep a check on illegal entry of Bangladeshis into India. This further proves that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also failed to protect our borders,” Chodankar said.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry also stands exposed because of this issue. Had this happened during the Congress’ rule then the BJP would have made this an issue of nationalism to target us. Today they are mum over the issue which is linked to our security,” Chodankar said.

“It is strange to learn that these Bangladeshi nationals got passports from Goa and that, too, after getting police clearances. Citizens of Goa have to go through cumbersome processes while seeking a passport, but those who are not residents of the state got the passport easily,” Chodankar said.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should take action against those responsible for lapses and those who issued police clearance to foreign nationals. How could they get passports without having proper documents,” he asked.

He strongly demanded a probe by the National Advisory Council to fix responsibility and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“Since it is a national security issue the state government also must investigate thoroughly and book those responsible,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya
Next article
AJYCP demands repeal of CAA, implementation of ILP in Assam
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured after a mob badly thrashed them over allegations of...
INTERNATIONAL

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local...
MEGHALAYA

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on Monday troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled illegal smuggling...
News Alert

Haryana Cabinet hikes pension for 14 schemes

Shillong, January 30: The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a monthly enhancement of Rs 250 for 14 state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured...

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a...

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured...

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a...

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge