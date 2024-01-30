Bangladeshi intruders getting Indian passports a threat to national security: Chodankar

His comments came after the intrusion by five Bangladeshis and issuance of Indian passports to three of them by the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Panaji came to light, after their arrest by Pune police.

The five Bangladeshis had illegally entered India through Siliguri in West Bengal, and were arrested by Pune police for illegally obtaining Indian passports from Goa.

Questioning how they got police clearance, Chodankar expressed shock over how they intruded into Indian territory and earned a living without any local documents.

“This has proved that Intelligence agencies and the Border Security Force failed to keep a check on illegal entry of Bangladeshis into India. This further proves that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also failed to protect our borders,” Chodankar said.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry also stands exposed because of this issue. Had this happened during the Congress’ rule then the BJP would have made this an issue of nationalism to target us. Today they are mum over the issue which is linked to our security,” Chodankar said.

“It is strange to learn that these Bangladeshi nationals got passports from Goa and that, too, after getting police clearances. Citizens of Goa have to go through cumbersome processes while seeking a passport, but those who are not residents of the state got the passport easily,” Chodankar said.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should take action against those responsible for lapses and those who issued police clearance to foreign nationals. How could they get passports without having proper documents,” he asked.

He strongly demanded a probe by the National Advisory Council to fix responsibility and ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“Since it is a national security issue the state government also must investigate thoroughly and book those responsible,” he said.

IANS