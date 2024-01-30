Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP not sure of 2024, so using every instrument to deepen polarisation: Yechuri

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that they were scheming and using the ED and money power to break up regional parties in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“They are doing this as the BJP is not sure of 2024 and is using every instrument to sharpen polarisation, even though their propaganda of getting over 400 seats is being highlighted,” said Yechuri.

“Due to this insecurity over retaining power, Modi and the BJP are brazenly assaulting the Opposition. The ED and money power is the cocktail being used as we saw in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, and of late in Jharkhand where the ED is after the Chief Minister.

“The ED is being grossly misused against Opposition parties and this is because the BJP knows they are shaky,” said Yechuri.

Yechuri is in the capital city to take part in the central committee meeting of the party.

Hitting out at the Sangh Parivar, he said the BJP is centrally focused on consolidation of Hindu votes. “This has to be challenged to separate politics from religion. This is a threat to secularism,” added Yechuri.

“What we saw during the Ayodhya temple consecration is a build-up of communal polarization. This is a clear violation of the Indian Constitution. The Freedom of Worship Act is being diluted. In every state the BJP is trying to liberate one shrine or the other,” said Yechuri.

IANS

Previous article
AJYCP demands repeal of CAA, implementation of ILP in Assam
Next article
Person in ULFA-I custody not part of our force, says Assam Police
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured after a mob badly thrashed them over allegations of...
INTERNATIONAL

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local...
MEGHALAYA

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on Monday troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully foiled illegal smuggling...
News Alert

Haryana Cabinet hikes pension for 14 schemes

Shillong, January 30: The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved a monthly enhancement of Rs 250 for 14 state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured...

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a...

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30: At least four persons were injured...

Six militants killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 30: Six militants were killed in a...

BSF foils smuggling attempts, seizes phensedyl, sugar on international border

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30 /--/ In different operations, conducted on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge