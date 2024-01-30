Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Moderate rainfall forecast for Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 30: Following the gloomy and cloudy weather in the city over the past few days, the state is set to experience moderate isolated rainfall starting tomorrow and continuing for the next week.

Thangjalal Lhouvum, State in Charge of the Indian Meteorological Department, told The Shillong Times that following this spell of rain, the weather is expected to become dry, and will experience normal to above normal temperatures.

Additionally, he stated that the IMD would issue warnings in case of extreme weather conditions, such as hailstorms or similar situations.

King Charles’ charity leads initiative to focus on education of 4 million Indian kids
