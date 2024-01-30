Computerisation on the anvil to streamline collection of liquor revenue

Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalaya Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday informed that the department was looking for ways to increase the revenue collection.

One of the ways will be to monitor the leakages, if any, from liquor business and computerising the system so that the department can keep a track of how much is the actual revenue collection from the sector.

Shylla informed that at present they did’t have a record of any leakage. “Introduction of computerisation will enable the department to detect leakage of revenue, if any, as well as have the actual figure of the revenue collected,” said Shylla.

Stating that it’s still in the pipeline since it the decision has to be taken to the Cabinet, Shylla said that computerisation will also need financial support and if it comes through with no complications then the implementation will be a smooth process.

“Our vision is every financial year we want to increase or maintain the level of revenue collected compared to the previous fiscal,” said Shylla.

Asked about the government’s decision to legalise home-made wine, Shylla said it was a good initiative that had helped many of the wine makers in the state. “We have received a good feedback and we will try to fulfill if any support is needed. Our vision is to become one of the biggest wine suppliers in India. Govt will give free hand to people for those who want to take up wine making. From our end we can provide them with the license and other necessary documents,” said Shylla.