Meghalaya Education Department to consult councils on curriculum reforms

Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam Sangma today informed that the government would consult experts and stakeholders from all the three autonomous district councils regarding the proposed inclusion of local language, culture, music, sports in the curriculum.

Stating that there is a need for a uniformed curriculum, Sangma said that the education department was aware that different schools had their own textbook by different publisher. “It is important as a state to have uniform standard curriculum. Maybe for other supplementary subjects they can use other textbooks but for major subjects it should be uniform,” said the education minister.

The department has also issued a notification that MBoSE textbooks with NCERT content will be available in the market from next month onwards. It was in the last year that the Cabinet decided to include NCERT content.

The government has decided to make an exception for this academic year but from next year onwards it will be mandatory for the schools under MBoSE to use the prescribed textbooks of MBoSE.

The education minister also mentioned that the department had received a letter from the Catholic Schools Association asking if they could continue with the current textbooks they were using. Sangma said that the government had given an exception not only to them but to all other schools for this year.

“English textbook is available in the market and mathematics will be available from 5-10th February and Science will be available from first week of February,” informed Sangma.