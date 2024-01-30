Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt waits for Gurudwara leaders from Delhi to join relocation talks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The state government is waiting on the availability of the Gurudwara leaders from New Delhi in order to discuss the relocation of the settlers from Them Iew Mawlong with the Harijan Panchayat Committee.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated on Monday that since the Gurudwara leaders from New Delhi leaders were also included in the high-level committee, the government also desires their attendance at the meeting.
“We’re prepared. We will schedule a meeting to talk about the matter as soon as they indicate their time,” Tynsong stated, noting that the government is eager to find a quick solution to the impasse.
The government had previously stated that it hoped to have a solution to the relocation problem by the second week of January.

