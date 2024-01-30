Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Pala, Saleng on verge of getting Cong tickets

By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The screening committee of the All India Congress Committee convened in Guwahati to review the applications of candidates who have applied for Lok Sabha tickets from the party.
Following screening, the applications of MPCC president and sitting Lok Sabha member, Vincent H Pala and Congress MLA from Gambegre, Saleng Sangma, would now be sent to the party’s central election committee for approval.
Pala and Sangma are the only two leaders of the party to apply for the Congress ticket for the Shillong and Tura parliamentary seats, respectively.
Former speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Rana KP Singh chaired the AICC screening committee meeting.
Additionally, the committee vetted the applications of the Congress candidates of the other Northeastern states.

Govt waits for Gurudwara leaders from Delhi to join relocation talks
Jaintias resent anthem snub
