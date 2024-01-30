Assembly Budget session from Feb 16

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will begin from February 16.

The budget session, which is normally held in March, has been advanced in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a notification issued on Monday, Governor Phagu Chauhan summoned the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly at the temporary Assembly Chamber at Rilbong at 10 am on February 16.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya, hereby summon the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to meet at 10 am on Friday, the 16th February, 2024,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly will meet on Friday to finalise the calendar for the Budget Session.

While the calendar of the budget session is yet to be finalised, an official said that the session is likely to end on March 1.