Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

Guwahati, Jan 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the gross enrolment ratio in the state was not commensurate with investments made in the higher education system.

The concern raised by the chief minister came in the wake of a recently published All India Survey on Higher Education that brought the scenario to the fore.

“Gross enrolment in the state is stuck in the 17-18 percent range despite massive investments in the higher education system in the past decade or so,” Sarma remarked while addressing a review meeting on the “Progress of Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Higher Educational Institutions of Assam” here on Tuesday.

He stressed upon the need for a holistic approach so that the state could attain a more desirable gross enrolment ratio in the days to come.

“It is the duty of all concerned to see that higher education is made more accessible and affordable for all those who are eligible, irrespective of his or her socioeconomic status,” Sarma said.

He further hinted at exploring the possibility of introducing a new system of scholarship for pursuing courses in higher education in institutions by eligible students across the state.

“Campuses of higher educational institutions should become an epicentre of students’ welfare and institutions may look into the possibility of creating a post of director of students’ welfare for that purpose. Students resorting to agitation for matters ranging from educational and course-related issues to political subjects, among others, is a reflection of an educational institution’s failure,” the chief minister added.

He also urged the vice-chancellors of universities across the State to do everything within their capacity so that students can look up to them as role models in leadership and welfare of all subordinates.

“It is incumbent upon the vice-chancellors to see that their respective institutions are doing justice to the purposes behind their establishments,” the chief minister said.

Stating that there is no place for irregularities in recruitments to fill up vacancies in contemporary Assam, Sarma appealed to the heads of higher educational institutions across the state to root out all kinds of nepotism and favouritism from their respective campuses.

He also called upon the concerned government officials and heads of higher educational institutions to work on preparing a uniform academic calendar.