Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guard dies from electrocution on Umiam bridge

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Jan 29: A security guard working for the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) at Umiam Bridge lost his life after an electrocution incident on Monday morning.
Sources say that at approximately 5:30 in the morning, Rishanlang Muktieh (25), who hails from Lalsharai in Ri-Bhoi, went looking for deadwood to start a fire in the cold.
Muktieh unintentionally touched an ITD Cementation India Limited transformer while gathering wood. The company is currently repairing the Umiam bridge.
Muktieh’s injuries from the electrocution proved fatal despite efforts to get him to the Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.

Previous article
KHADC sends notices banks for operating sans trading licence
Next article
Assembly Budget session from Feb 16
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next year  State govt to operate Tura Medical College on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has claimed to have spent an astounding amount of Rs...
MEGHALAYA

Jaintias resent anthem snub

From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different leaders of religious and social organisations have resented the...
MEGHALAYA

Pala, Saleng on verge of getting Cong tickets

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The screening committee of the All India Congress Committee convened in Guwahati to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next...

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has...

Jaintias resent anthem snub

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next...

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has...

Jaintias resent anthem snub

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge