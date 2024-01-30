Guard dies from electrocution on Umiam bridge

From Our Correspondent

Nongpoh, Jan 29: A security guard working for the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) at Umiam Bridge lost his life after an electrocution incident on Monday morning.

Sources say that at approximately 5:30 in the morning, Rishanlang Muktieh (25), who hails from Lalsharai in Ri-Bhoi, went looking for deadwood to start a fire in the cold.

Muktieh unintentionally touched an ITD Cementation India Limited transformer while gathering wood. The company is currently repairing the Umiam bridge.

Muktieh’s injuries from the electrocution proved fatal despite efforts to get him to the Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.