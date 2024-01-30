Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC sends notices banks for operating sans trading licence

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Do financial institutions like banks need to obtain trading licence from the KHADC to operate within its jurisdiction?
The answer is in the affirmative, if the council is to be believed.
The KHADC recently wrote to UCO and Canara Bank, Laitumkhrah branch, asking to show cause why action should not be taken against them for conducting their business without obtaining trading licence.
Section 3 of the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non-Tribals) Regulation 1954, as amended to date, requires that businesses obtain a valid trading licence from the council before engaging in business activities.
The KHADC’s licencing officer issued an order on January 22 that stated, “You are hereby directed to show cause in writing within 15 (fifteen) days from the date of receipt of this order as to why action should not be taken against you under the provisions of the aforesaid Regulation.”

