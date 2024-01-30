CM to meet stakeholders on MRSSA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon meet the stakeholders to discuss the future course of action regarding the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) following the Centre’s observation that some sections of the MRSSA do not align with constitutional provisions.

The government pushed and passed MRSSA in the Assembly because it saw it as a substitute for ILP. Nevertheless, it was forwarded to the President since the Governor did not approve it.

Since some of the Act’s provisions conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, the Centre had written back to the state government requesting that it review the Act.