Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM to meet stakeholders on MRSSA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon meet the stakeholders to discuss the future course of action regarding the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) following the Centre’s observation that some sections of the MRSSA do not align with constitutional provisions.
The government pushed and passed MRSSA in the Assembly because it saw it as a substitute for ILP. Nevertheless, it was forwarded to the President since the Governor did not approve it.
Since some of the Act’s provisions conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, the Centre had written back to the state government requesting that it review the Act.

Previous article
Three from Garo Hills in fray for BJP ticket from Tura
Next article
KHADC sends notices banks for operating sans trading licence
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next year  State govt to operate Tura Medical College on...
MEGHALAYA

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has claimed to have spent an astounding amount of Rs...
MEGHALAYA

Jaintias resent anthem snub

From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different leaders of religious and social organisations have resented the...
MEGHALAYA

Pala, Saleng on verge of getting Cong tickets

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The screening committee of the All India Congress Committee convened in Guwahati to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next...

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has...

Jaintias resent anthem snub

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong Med College to operate from Ganesh Das, civil hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong Medical College to admit students from next...

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has...

Jaintias resent anthem snub

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Jan 29: Prominent persons and different...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge