Person in ULFA-I custody not part of our force, says Assam Police

Guwahati, Jan 30: The Assam Police on Tuesday reiterated that the individual named Manas Borgohain, who, according to a viral video is currently in custody of banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), “is not and was never a part” of the state police force.

“It has come to notice that there are speculations about one Manas Borgohain, who is in the custody of ULFA (I). The said Manas Borgohain is not and was never a part of the Assam Police,” the state police force clarified in a statement issued here.

“The recruitment merit list shown by some media portals, actually refers to Manashjyoti Burhagohain (not Borgohain) who is presently posted as a PSI in Karimganj and was recruited in 2021,” the statement said.

The state police force also released a photograph of Manashjyoti Burhagohain with date and GPS stamp for reference.

The clarification in the wake of ULFA (I) releasing another video of a statement from one of its members on Tuesday, wherein the individual identified himself as Manas Borgohain and claimed to be “a sub inspector of Special Branch of Assam Police”, while alleging that he along some others were trained in the Beltola area here to carry out operations against ULFA-I as undercover agents.

Notably, ULFA-I had on Sunday, released the first video of the individual claiming to have joined the militant outfit last year and involved in espionage.

Responding to the claims made in the viral video, Assam Police categorically denied deploying any spy named Manash Borgohain to the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar, further revealing that no person named Manash Borgohain was recruited in the Special Branch of the police in 2021.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also dismissed the allegation of sending a youth to spy on the outfit and that there was no official mission by the Assam Police to the ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.