Army chief Gen Pande unveils expanded Bombay Sappers memorial, postage stamp

Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 personnel including soldiers of the Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry Marching Contingents, Gen. Pande praised the role of the Bombay Sappers for their outstanding professionalism to render combat engineering support to the field formations of the Indian Army and in nation building exercises.

The Bombay Sappers War Memorial is a hallowed structure standing tall in memory of the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice.

The expanded War Memorial includes two arched rows of ascending walls bearing names of each of the bravehearts and a digital kiosk established to locate each name for the visitors.

The CoAS also lauded the training imparted to the first two batches of Agniveer at the training centre here and expressed satisfaction over new training methods and technology like simulators and video-based training during the 31-week duration.

Gen Pande exhorted the Commanding Officers to ensure their smooth integration in the units and expressed confidence that they will excel while in service and prove to be model citizens when they step out of uniform.

He interacted with members of the expedition teams who were part of three challenging expeditions undertaken to commemorate the War Memorial Centenary.

The Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Nun, a 7,135 metre high peak in the Kargil sector was successfully submitted on October 8, 2023.

The team of 28 members braved inclement weather and harsh terrain with Naib-Subedar Shankar Ukleekar of 112 Engineer Regiment making the supreme sacrifice while negotiating a 1,000 metre long ice wall.

The deceased jawan’s gallant actions ensured that the balance team kept moving ahead despite his own precarious situation and he became immortal amongst Bombay Sappers fraternity.

Gen Pande announced the institution of the ‘Uklekar Adventure Award’ for the Best Bombay Sapper in Adventure and the inaugural award was presented to Lance Havildar Tejinder Singh, who was part of the summit team.

He interacted with the teams of the 3,460-km long East West Paramotor Expedition from Kibithu to Kutchand 4,650-km long North South Microlight Expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in formation flying with two fixed-wing and two powered hang gliders over difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The General conveyed his great appreciation to them for their spirit, grit and courage and awarded 13 commendation cards to personnel of the three expedition teams and Bombay Sapper personnel posted at BEG Khadki for their exceptional performance.