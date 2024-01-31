Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Army chief Gen Pande unveils expanded Bombay Sappers memorial, postage stamp

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Pune, Jan 31: Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande here on Wednesday dedicated the expanded Bombay Sappers War Memorial at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre in Kirkee, and released a commemorative postage stamp as part of its centenary celebrations.

Addressing a gathering of over 3,000 personnel including soldiers of the Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry Marching Contingents, Gen. Pande praised the role of the Bombay Sappers for their outstanding professionalism to render combat engineering support to the field formations of the Indian Army and in nation building exercises.

The Bombay Sappers War Memorial is a hallowed structure standing tall in memory of the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice.

The expanded War Memorial includes two arched rows of ascending walls bearing names of each of the bravehearts and a digital kiosk established to locate each name for the visitors.

The CoAS also lauded the training imparted to the first two batches of Agniveer at the training centre here and expressed satisfaction over new training methods and technology like simulators and video-based training during the 31-week duration.

Gen Pande exhorted the Commanding Officers to ensure their smooth integration in the units and expressed confidence that they will excel while in service and prove to be model citizens when they step out of uniform.

He interacted with members of the expedition teams who were part of three challenging expeditions undertaken to commemorate the War Memorial Centenary.

The Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Nun, a 7,135 metre high peak in the Kargil sector was successfully submitted on October 8, 2023.

The team of 28 members braved inclement weather and harsh terrain with Naib-Subedar Shankar Ukleekar of 112 Engineer Regiment making the supreme sacrifice while negotiating a 1,000 metre long ice wall.

The deceased jawan’s gallant actions ensured that the balance team kept moving ahead despite his own precarious situation and he became immortal amongst Bombay Sappers fraternity.

Gen Pande announced the institution of the ‘Uklekar Adventure Award’ for the Best Bombay Sapper in Adventure and the inaugural award was presented to Lance Havildar Tejinder Singh, who was part of the summit team.

He interacted with the teams of the 3,460-km long East West Paramotor Expedition from Kibithu to Kutchand 4,650-km long North South Microlight Expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in formation flying with two fixed-wing and two powered hang gliders over difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The General conveyed his great appreciation to them for their spirit, grit and courage and awarded 13 commendation cards to personnel of the three expedition teams and Bombay Sapper personnel posted at BEG Khadki for their exceptional performance.

IANS

Previous article
Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9
Next article
Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the CPI-M of being responsible for...
NATIONAL

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday that the recruitment of teachers in the state was...
NATIONAL

Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9

Itanagar, Jan 31:  A two-day session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly would be held on February 8 and...
MEGHALAYA

Cong likely to field Saleng Sangma from Tura in LS polls

Shillong, Jan 31: Congress leader Saleng Sangma who is all set to get the party ticket to contest...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday...

Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Jan 31:  A two-day session of the Arunachal...
Load more

Popular news

CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday...

Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Jan 31:  A two-day session of the Arunachal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge