Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Why didn’t Nitish Kumar provide jobs in 17 years in Bihar: RJD

By: Agencies

Patna, Jan 31:  After Nitish Kumar claimed on Wednesday that the recruitment of teachers in the state was done at his behest, Manoj Jha, the RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP asked why the Bihar Chief Minister had not provided jobs in the last 17 years of his rule.

“The Mahagathbandhan government was formed in August 2022 after the RJD extracted a promise that four lakh jobs would be provided to the people of Bihar. When Nitish Kumar came to Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that the BJP was trying to break his party, the RJD supremo realised that he should be protected and hence he agreed to form the government in Bihar.

“At that time, Tejashwi Yadav had put a condition of providing four lakh jobs to the people of the state before Nitish Kumar. He said that the RJD had made a poll promise to give 10 lakh government jobs. When Nitish Kumar accepted the condition, then the government was formed,” Jha claimed.

“Nitish Kumar had ruled for 17 years before that. Why did he not do the recruitments at that time?

“Today, the youth, and every caste and community is disappointed by the change of government. We developed road infrastructure, conducted the caste-based survey and reservation was extended in Bihar,” Jha said.

“Tejashwi Yadav has created 1.35 lakh jobs in the health sector. The signatures on the files are complete. Nitish Kumar should complete the recruitment process in 30 to 40 days. Tejashwi Yadav also made the proposal to increase the stipends to Asha employees. The signatures have been done on the files but they are not passing it in the Cabinet,” Jha said.

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday claimed that Tejashwi Yadav did not know anything about Bihar and the recruitments of teachers were done under ‘Saat Nischay Part 2’ and it was his vision.

