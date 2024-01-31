Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NATIONAL

Last session of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Feb 8-9

Itanagar, Jan 31:  A two-day session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly would be held on February 8 and 9, an official said on Wednesday.

The elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly are most likely to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in April or May, sources said.

The five-year term of the assembly ends on June 2.

Assembly officials said that Governor Lt General (Retd) K.T. Parnaik has summoned the session.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance portfolio, is likely to present an interim budget or vote-on-account for the financial year 2024-25 on February 9.

Officials said that a few bills are also likely to be introduced in the two-day session.

The previous session of the seventh legislative assembly was held in September last year.

In the 60-member Assembly, the ruling BJP has 49 MLAs, the opposition Congress has four members, the National People’s Party also has four, while there are three Independent members.

