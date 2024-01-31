EVs add to power supply blues in state

SHILLONG, Jan 30: The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is exerting pressure on power-started Meghalaya.

Power Minister AT Mondal on Tuesday said EVs and the increasing dependence on electric appliances are adding to the government’s challenge to provide adequate electricity.

“Until and unless we increase our generation, we will not be able to cope with the situation,” he said, adding that the department is working on providing more power from the state utilities or central agencies.

Making a clarion call for proper monitoring and plugging “serious” transmission losses, Mondal said the government is pursuing the 3 MW Riangdo mini hydropower project.

“We will try to explore the possibility of generating 6 MW from this project,” he said.

The sub-stations are being modernised and assistance from central agencies such as the NTPC and OTPC is being sought to increase power generation in the state, Mondal said.

On the flip side, the Kynshi power project was scrapped after it was found to be non-profitable while the Mawphu project – now called Wah Umiam – has run into land problems. “The government is engaging with landowners to part with their land for the project,” he said.

Mondal said the government is weighing the option of expanding existing hydropower projects such as Myntdu-Leshka. Twelve of the 14 chapters for the Myntdu-Leshka hydroelectric project II have been cleared, he added.

The government is also working on the DPR of at least nine small hydropower projects for which necessary funding is being scouted, the minister said.