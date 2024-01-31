Wednesday, January 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

EVs add to power supply blues in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 30: The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is exerting pressure on power-started Meghalaya.
Power Minister AT Mondal on Tuesday said EVs and the increasing dependence on electric appliances are adding to the government’s challenge to provide adequate electricity.
“Until and unless we increase our generation, we will not be able to cope with the situation,” he said, adding that the department is working on providing more power from the state utilities or central agencies.
Making a clarion call for proper monitoring and plugging “serious” transmission losses, Mondal said the government is pursuing the 3 MW Riangdo mini hydropower project.
“We will try to explore the possibility of generating 6 MW from this project,” he said.
The sub-stations are being modernised and assistance from central agencies such as the NTPC and OTPC is being sought to increase power generation in the state, Mondal said.
On the flip side, the Kynshi power project was scrapped after it was found to be non-profitable while the Mawphu project – now called Wah Umiam – has run into land problems. “The government is engaging with landowners to part with their land for the project,” he said.
Mondal said the government is weighing the option of expanding existing hydropower projects such as Myntdu-Leshka. Twelve of the 14 chapters for the Myntdu-Leshka hydroelectric project II have been cleared, he added.
The government is also working on the DPR of at least nine small hydropower projects for which necessary funding is being scouted, the minister said.

Previous article
Local customs, languages to be part of school curriculum
Next article
Govt to create 100 water reservoirs
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to computerise the two revenue generating departments — Revenue and...
MEGHALAYA

Police warn against quick money scam

SHILLONG, Jan 30: Police have cautioned the public against an online ‘quick money’ scam being carried out using...
MEGHALAYA

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known to be the coldest and records the lowest minimum...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to set up vety college, hospital

  Shillong, Jan 30: The state government is proposing to set up a veterinary college at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to...

Police warn against quick money scam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: Police have cautioned the public against...

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known...
Load more

Popular news

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to...

Police warn against quick money scam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: Police have cautioned the public against...

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge