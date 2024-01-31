Govt to create 100 water reservoirs

State will spend Rs 400 crore in the next three years, says chief minister

Shillong, Jan 30: The state government will invest approximately Rs 400 crore in the next three years to create 100 reservoirs across the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at Mawrah village in East Khasi Hills, the chief minister reiterated his government’s commitment to the conservation of waterbodies and creation of fresh reservoirs.

Informing that only about 4-5 per cent of the rainwater is retained by the state while the rest flows to Bangladesh or Assam, Sangma said the only way to stop this drainage and to preserve the water is creation of dams and water reservoirs like the one at Mawrah.

Lauding the Soil and Water Conservation Department for successfully implementing the project, the chief minister spoke of the multiple benefits of the project which will promote tourism, and advance aquaculture and farming in the area.

Construction of the Mawrah reservoir began in April 2021. The project costing Rs 1.50 crore was funded by NABARD. Additional funds were sanctioned from the State Plan and from the Meghalayan Age Ltd. for construction of a footbridge over the dam, approach roads, footpaths, boating platform and other infrastructure.

The dam of the reservoir has been designed in the shape of an arc for structural stability and aesthetics.

The reservoir has a capacity to store 528 million litres of water that will cater to several adjoining villages.

The reservoir is already becoming a breeding site for native fish species and is also attracting migratory birds.

Additionally, Sangma said the 25-km stretch of road from Sohra to Kongthong village will be blacktopped under PMGSY and work is expected to be completed by January 2025. “This road will boost tourism to a large extent,” he said.