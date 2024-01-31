Wednesday, January 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to update govt on delimitation exercise

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 30: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday said the delimitation committee will soon send a reply to the state government on the status of delimitation exercise.
Recently, the government had written to the council asking it to submit the report of the delimitation committee at the earliest.
KHADC Deputy CEM PN Syiem told reporters they have received the government’s letter.
“We have already communicated to the delimitation committee about the letter received from the state government. Now, the committee will reply to the government through the council on the status of the delimitation exercise,” Syiem said.
He said the council cannot take a call on the extension of the term of the delimitation committee as it was constituted with approval from the Governor.
“Any extension to the delimitation committee will have to be decided by the Governor and the state government,” Syiem said.
He said the committee has been tasked to carry out the delimitation exercise to adjust and balance the number of electorates in the 29 district council constituencies.
According to him, there is a huge difference in terms of the number of electorates in the different constituencies of the council.
The KHADC Deputy CEM also said that the committee has completed around 50 per cent of its job.
“It will need more time to the complete the process before compiling its report,” he said.
The state government is likely to extend the term of the present House of the council. Asked about the Congress’ view on the matter, Syiem, who is also the working president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, said the party has nothing to say as it is for the state election machinery to conduct the elections to the district council.
He said they have no idea if the state government has any plans to extend the term of the present House. He said it has not communicated anything.
He also said that the Governor may extend the term of the House if the latter considers that the elections will be held based on the delimited constituencies.
The term of the present House in KHADC as well as Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council will end on March 5.

