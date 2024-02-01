Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to introduce Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill in the upcoming session of the state Assembly this month, officials said on Thursday.

A decision in this regard was taken in a state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday night in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This is for the first time such a bill to be introduced in Assam. It will be beneficial for all stakeholders related to the tourism industry. The bill once converted into act will work as a regulatory tool for the betterment of the tourists and other people involved in the tourism business,” Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters.

According to an official statement, all business and permitted activities related to tourism like hotels, heritage properties, homestay operators, service operations, travel agents will have to do a registration on a government designated portal. Moreover, an adventure safety audit committee to be instituted for conducting the risk assessment of adventure sites and activities.

The minister said that the proposed bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth via development of tourism and growth of infrastructure tourism.

IANS

Previous article
China challenging US influence in Middle East
Next article
CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest share of the Union tax and duties at a...
MEGHALAYA

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday launched and handed over  Waste Collection e-vehicles...
INTERNATIONAL

China challenging US influence in Middle East

New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to take measures to prevent any...
NATIONAL

Govt extends tax rebate scheme for garments’ export by 2 years

New Delhi, Feb 1:  The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the continuation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...

China challenging US influence in Middle East

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice...
Load more

Popular news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...

China challenging US influence in Middle East

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge