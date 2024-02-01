Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 1: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Thursday launched and handed over  Waste Collection e-vehicles to different blocks of East Jaintia Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills during a function held at Lumdaitkhla village, Bhoirymbong in Ri Bhoi district.

Total  207 e-vehicles were handed over to different blocks of Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts. A similar programme will be held for the Garo Hills region officials stated.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh, PHE Minister, Marcuise N Marak, Umroi MLA, Damanbait Lamare, MDC Umroi Rangkynsai Kharbuki and senior officials from PHE and Shillong Municipal Board.

In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the target of Swach Bharat Mission (Grameen), a national flagship programme of Government of India, was to make all villages as ODF Plus villages.

“Today the State in a matter of nine months has touched 84.33 % from just 10 % in ODF Plus. This is because of the dedication and commitment of the government and the department to work in a saturation mode to achieve the target of becoming one of the top ten states,” he said.

He also said that the distribution of the e-Vehicles to different communities is a step forward ensuring that the government works with the participation of the communities. “Once we work together with the communities with a sense of purpose and passion a visible difference can be made,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that commencing this quarter a day will assigned when the government and the society will come together to clean towns and villages. “Starting from this financial year, every quarterly, in every district, block and village, the government and every citizen will come together to renew our commitment of keeping our towns and cities clean,” he said.

He further added that cleanliness has always been an integral part of tribal and Indian culture and added, “somewhere along the way we have not been able to continue with this culture and tradition and it is about time that we renew and recommit ourselves to this tradition of our forefathers.” He also emphasized on the need to instill hygiene in the youth and the importance of keeping our surroundings clean.

In his speech, Minister, Marcuise M Marak said that the launch and handing over of the Waste e-Vehicle represents a pivotal step of the government in the commitment of realizing the vison of a clean and hygienic Meghalaya. He informed that the predicted plan for 2024-2025 includes achieving 100 % ODF Plus, installing 1,10,240 individual household latrines with 1553 allocated for the PMAY beneficiaries, establishing 570 Community Sanitary Complex Units and implementing 18 units of Fecal Sludge Management with additional implementation of Govardhan units and Plastic Waste Management units to be set up across the state.

 

Previous article
Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry
Next article
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest share of the Union tax and duties at a...
NATIONAL

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to introduce Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill in the...
INTERNATIONAL

China challenging US influence in Middle East

New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice has asked Israel to take measures to prevent any...
NATIONAL

Govt extends tax rebate scheme for garments’ export by 2 years

New Delhi, Feb 1:  The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the continuation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to...

China challenging US influence in Middle East

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice...
Load more

Popular news

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest...

Assam to introduce bill in Assembly to promote tourism industry

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam government has decided to...

China challenging US influence in Middle East

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1: The International Court of Justice...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge