Disarmament terms same for all: Conrad

Chief Minister urges HNLC to resume peace negotiations

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 31: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made an appeal on Wednesday for the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to continue the tripartite peace talks, stating that the requirements for disarmament are the same for all militant groups.

He went on to say that each case will be evaluated individually when it comes to dropping charges against the outfit’s leaders.

The HNLC withdrew from the peace talks with the government recently, citing noncompliance with five demands, including the retraction of all charges against the group’s leaders and members.

“Since the terms and conditions apply to all militant organisations, they cannot be changed. Amnesty will be examined and decided upon on a case-to-case basis,” the chief minister said.

“Some cases are particularly heinous in nature, so those will be treated separately. There are standard conditions that apply to all organisations,” the CM said.

He said it would be challenging to keep a consistent platform if the government alters the terms and conditions for specific groups. “Thus, the HNLC peace talks are being conducted under the same terms and conditions that were set for other groups.”

Sangma also made it clear that the HNLC had only sent a letter to the government announcing their decision to end the peace negotiations.

“As a result, we have asked them (HNLC) to keep in mind that problems and obstacles will always arise and can be fixed. In the end, what counts most is the desire for peace,” he stated.

Reiterating that the government remains amenable to talks with the HNLC, the CM urged the organisation to reevaluate its choice and resume peace negotiations.