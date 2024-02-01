Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Disarmament terms same for all: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Chief Minister urges HNLC to resume peace negotiations

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 31: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made an appeal on Wednesday for the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to continue the tripartite peace talks, stating that the requirements for disarmament are the same for all militant groups.
He went on to say that each case will be evaluated individually when it comes to dropping charges against the outfit’s leaders.
The HNLC withdrew from the peace talks with the government recently, citing noncompliance with five demands, including the retraction of all charges against the group’s leaders and members.
“Since the terms and conditions apply to all militant organisations, they cannot be changed. Amnesty will be examined and decided upon on a case-to-case basis,” the chief minister said.
“Some cases are particularly heinous in nature, so those will be treated separately. There are standard conditions that apply to all organisations,” the CM said.
He said it would be challenging to keep a consistent platform if the government alters the terms and conditions for specific groups. “Thus, the HNLC peace talks are being conducted under the same terms and conditions that were set for other groups.”
Sangma also made it clear that the HNLC had only sent a letter to the government announcing their decision to end the peace negotiations.
“As a result, we have asked them (HNLC) to keep in mind that problems and obstacles will always arise and can be fixed. In the end, what counts most is the desire for peace,” he stated.
Reiterating that the government remains amenable to talks with the HNLC, the CM urged the organisation to reevaluate its choice and resume peace negotiations.

Previous article
NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident
Next article
CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Din at NEIGRIHMS, director apologises to HYC leaders

High drama after activists threaten to shut super-specialty hospital By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: NEIGRIHMS Director Dr Nalin Mehta...
MEGHALAYA

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is willing to hold discussions with the Voice of the...
MEGHALAYA

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not bothered about the strength of ruling National People’s Party...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC, MBDA tie-up for Green Economy Meghalaya programme

Project goal is to protect forested areas by motivating farmers to plant trees By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 31: The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Din at NEIGRIHMS, director apologises to HYC leaders

MEGHALAYA 0
High drama after activists threaten to shut super-specialty hospital By...

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is...

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not...
Load more

Popular news

Din at NEIGRIHMS, director apologises to HYC leaders

MEGHALAYA 0
High drama after activists threaten to shut super-specialty hospital By...

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is...

NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge