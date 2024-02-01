NPP strong in Tura but Cong confident

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: The Congress is not bothered about the strength of ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the Tura parliamentary seat which will go to general elections along with Shillong either in April or May.

Given the fact that the Tura seat has been its stronghold, traditionally held by the family of former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma, the NPP said it does not reckon Congress’ Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma, who is likely to be pitted against sitting MP Agatha Sangma, as a threat. Sangma is not perturbed.

“I believe only prayers and good luck will work,” he said. “No one can be a threat to anyone as the decision to elect the MP lies with the public of the Tura seat,” he added.

Asked about his preparations, he said people have been preparing themselves for a long time.

“People know better than any of us what kind of a leader they want. If I go to the public to seek their votes promising them to be a good leader, I might be wrong. They have already witnessed how the leaders of the past were and how they served them,” the Congress MLA said.

On issues that he will take up if elected, he said he has always been talking about education, health and agriculture sectors.

“I raised several issues in the House, including the plight of teachers,” Sangma said.

He said in terms of resources, he is nothing in front of the family of PA Sangma. Moreover, he continued, they have been there for decades.

“If people want a change, they might vote for me. They can dump me as well. I can’t tell them to choose me. If they feel PA Sangma’s family is the right choice for them, then let it be. But if they choose me, I will definitely fight for them,” Sangma said.

NPP working president Marcuise Marak said with Sangma’s entry, it will be a good fight in Tura as he is a sitting MLA and he has some ground. But the NPP is ready for the fight, Marak added.

He felt the Congress will have a mountain to climb to be able to put up a good show in the polls considering that it has been “forgotten” by the public and it does not have good leaders.

He also did not count BJP and its probable candidate Bernard N Marak.

He claimed BJP is unacceptable in Meghalaya as evident from its dismal performances in the last two Assembly elections when it ended up winning just two seats.

“…even Bernard Marak’s candidature does not seem acceptable in entire Garo Hills. We have seen his performance in the Assembly polls,” Marak said.