Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM ready to meet VPP over Lokayukta row

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: The state government is willing to hold discussions with the Voice of the People Party (VPP) on the removal of the Lokayukta officers who were purportedly fired for “exposing a scam” in the GHADC.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated on Wednesday that the government welcomes anyone to stop by at any time to have a conversation.
Recently, the opposition VPP called for the reinstatement of the Lokayukta officials who had been removed and temporarily suspended their sit-in after the state government promised to meet with the party leaders.
‘Expert panel working
on quota policy’
Responding to a question on the expert committee set up to review the Meghalaya State reservation Policy, 1972, Sangma said the government does not meddle in the work of the expert committee because it is an independent body. But he also mentioned that the committee has met several times and is currently working on the issue.
Last year, the all-party committee on roster and reservation policy, set up by the Meghalaya government, had approved the appointment of an expert committee to examine  the current reservation policy, following an indefinite hunger strike by VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit.
The expert committee’s mandate is to review the state reservation policy by gathering feedback from all relevant parties. Experts in demographic studies, economics, sociology, constitutional law, and other relevant fields make up the committee’s membership.
‘Govt to make science, mathematics enjoyable for students’
Subsequently, the chief minister argued that in order to allay students’ fears of science and mathematics, innovative debates and competitions are necessary.
At the secondary level, these two subjects are not compulsory, despite repeated requests to make them so in order to prepare students for upcoming competitive exams.
According to Sangma, the government’s plan to bring out the best in young people is still in the concept stage and has not yet been fully developed.
In order to make these subjects more enjoyable for the students, Sangma claims that the government will support various organisations, including colleges and schools. As the plan develops, the state government may even bring it to the state level.
When asked about the problem of inexperienced teachers, he responded that most of the private school teachers, who receive government funding, need training.

