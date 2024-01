By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 31: Dr Akash Handique, Associate Professor of Radiodiagnosis at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He endured a prolonged illness.

The mortal remains of Dr Handique were taken to Jorhat, his home town, for the final rites.

He leaves behind his parents, wife, a son and two sisters.