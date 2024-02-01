Unclaimed body

Thursday, February 1, 2024
By: By Our Reporter

Jowai, Jan 31: A cadaver of one Birbal Barman (37), with a stature of 5.3 feet, wearing a green and white T-shirt and maroon jeans is kept at Jowai Civil Hospital, Ialong.
In a statement, the Superintendent of Police of West Jaintia Hills said that concerned can collect the body within three days, failing which it will be disposed of.

