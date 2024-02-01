KHADC, MBDA tie-up for Green Economy Meghalaya programme

Project goal is to protect forested areas by motivating farmers to plant trees

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 31: The KHADC and the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) have joined hands to implement the “Green Economy Meghalaya” programme.

Acorn Robobank and Iora Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd, both based in Delhi, will also be involved in the implementation of this proposed programme for the protection of forest areas and the generation of revenue from various forest produce, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting to discuss the programme.

The CEM stated that the programme’s primary goal is to protect forested areas by assisting and motivating farmers to plant trees.

He said that the council will assist in identifying the plantation areas and forest covers under the various Himas, as well as private plantations and a variety of horticultural products like fruits, vegetables, ornamental, aromatic, medicinal, and plantation plants.

According to the KHADC CEM, despite Forest Acts from the State, the Centre, and even the district councils, none of these Acts address ways to help and motivate farmers by offering them financial support to increase tree planting, safeguard forest covers, and maintain the environment.

Syiem said 28 farmers have expressed their desire to participate in this programme by registering with the MBDA.

It should be noted that the Agro Forestry Carbon Finance Project is being carried out by the KHADC in cooperation with the state government and the Netherlands-based IORA-ACORN.

Through this project, the KHADC hopes to increase rural income and capitalise on the global market for carbon credits.

The KHADC CEM had expressed gratitude for the project’s ability to protect the forest areas.

He says the council will also look to use the carbon credit market to help farmers have sustainable livelihoods.

“In my opinion, this project will ultimately contribute to water conservation by safeguarding the numerous bodies of water, streams, rivers, and catchment areas. This is crucial, particularly in light of the prediction that the state will struggle with a shortage of drinkable water in the next 15 to 20 years,” he continued.

Declaring that the state government has already started the Payment for Ecosystem Services Scheme, Syiem said the Netherlands-based organisation is working on more than 150 Agro Forestry Carbon Finance Projects in India.

According to him, it offers benefits in exchange for financial support of Rs 8,000 per hectare annually for five years.

Under this scheme, natural forests that are registered with the Forest department as community reserves will also receive an additional reward of Rs 5,000 per hectare annually, and those with very dense forests or those traditionally known as Law Kyntang (sacred groves) will receive an additional reward of Rs 2,000 per hectare annually.

According to Syiem, if the farmers under the council’s authority are successful in obtaining carbon credits through agroforestry, IORA-ACORN will assist in selling the produce abroad.

The council owns 12 forest plantations totaling approximately one thousand hectares. According to him, about 70% of the total area will be covered by forest.

“We know that each of the 54 Himas under the council’s authority possesses a minimum of one Law Kyntang. In addition, many of our villages have community forests. We just need to educate people about the system that is currently in place,” Syiem added.

Principal Secretary, Sampath Kumar, KHADC EM in charge of mines and minerals, Fantin J Lakadong, CEO of Iora Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Swapan Mehra, a representative from Acorn Robobank, among others, were in attendance.