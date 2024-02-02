Friday, February 2, 2024
CRIME

24 cases registered against drug peddlers in J&K’s Baramulla

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 2: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Baramulla District said on Friday that it registered 24 cases against drug peddlers last month.

“As many as 24 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 39 drug peddlers were arrested during January 2024 in Baramulla district,” police said.

Contraband substances worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from the drug peddlers.

“Last year, 75 drug peddlers were booked in 264 cases and seven properties of the drug peddlers worth Rs 3 crore were attached. It is a constant effort of J&K Police to ensure that society is kept free of the drug menace”, police said. (IANS)

Previous article
18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar has sought an urgent hearing on his petition...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

Shillong, February 2: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein...
NATIONAL

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began conducting raids at several places in Tamil Nadu early...
CRIME

18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut

Shillong, February 2: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in south Delhi by two whom she had met...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep...

Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is...

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began...
Load more

Popular news

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep...

Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is...

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge