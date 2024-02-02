Friday, February 2, 2024
CRIME

18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 2: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in south Delhi by two whom she had met through social media portal, Instagram, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the official said that they have nabbed the two accused from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh after a massive hunt.

According to police, on Wednesday, the 18-year-old, a resident of Madangir came to Ambedkar Nagar police station and reported that on Monday at around 1 p.m. her Instagram friend called her at Madangir Red light where he along with his friend were standing with a Scooty.

“Her friend asked her to sit on the Scooty but when she refused, he threatened her and took her away to Malviya Nagar area where they had a meal and after that she started feeling dizzy,” said a senior police official.

During this period, she observed her friend without clothes and she was sexually assaulted.

“A case under section 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and both the alleged accused, aged 19 and 21, have been apprehended. Further investigation is in progress,” the official added. (IANS)

