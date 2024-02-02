Akshay, Tiger Shroff celebrate Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot wrap

It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two, who have been extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrated the film’s completion in a special way. Akshay and Tiger along with the other members of the team went for a mud bath. On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a hilarious picture of himself and Tiger covered in black mud. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024,” he captioned the post. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. (IANS)