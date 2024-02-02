Friday, February 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Akshay, Tiger Shroff celebrate Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot wrap

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two, who have been extensively shooting in Jordan for crucial scenes, celebrated the film’s completion in a special way. Akshay and Tiger along with the other members of the team went for a mud bath. On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a hilarious picture of himself and Tiger covered in black mud. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024,” he captioned the post. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. (IANS)

Previous article
Priyanka, hubby forced to move out of $20M mansion over health concerns
Next article
Trevor Noah got a random call from JLo to appear in her new movie
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

SEIKOKAI All India Karate Championship 2024

Meghalaya Karetakas ahead of leaving for New Delhi to take part in the SEIKOKAI All India Karate Championship...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Hollywood star Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter after the death...
INTERNATIONAL

Drones to India: US consulting senators on issue of failed deal

Washington, Feb 1: A US State Department Spokesperson on Wednesday did not deny or confirm a news report...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Margot Robbie breaks silence over Barbie Oscars snub

Actress Margot Robbie is "not sad" about her lack of Oscar nomination for Barbie. The 33-year-old actress starred...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SEIKOKAI All India Karate Championship 2024

SPORTS 0
Meghalaya Karetakas ahead of leaving for New Delhi to...

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty...

Drones to India: US consulting senators on issue of failed deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 1: A US State Department Spokesperson on...
Load more

Popular news

SEIKOKAI All India Karate Championship 2024

SPORTS 0
Meghalaya Karetakas ahead of leaving for New Delhi to...

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty...

Drones to India: US consulting senators on issue of failed deal

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Feb 1: A US State Department Spokesperson on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge