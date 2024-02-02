Friday, February 2, 2024
Trevor Noah got a random call from JLo to appear in her new movie

Comedian Trevor Noah has revealed that he received a call from singer-actress Jennifer Lopez to appear in her upcoming streaming musical film This Is Me…Now: A Love Story. However, upon learning about the opportunity, he couldn’t believe it was real, reports People magazine. “That was a random call where your phone rings, and it’s Jennifer Lopez, and you’re like,‘This must be a prank,'” Noah, 39, told People. “And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you’re like, ‘Whoa. I mean, I don’t know what I’m doing, but OK, I’ll join in’.” (IANS)

