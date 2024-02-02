BSF seizes over 350 liquor bottles

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In its determination towards making the Indo-Bangla border smuggling-free, BSF Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals along with 356 bottles of liquor which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from the international border in West Jaintia Hills.

Acting on inputs, troops of 4 Battalion BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle near the Indo-Bangla border loaded with liquors. The driver and co-driver of the seized vehicle were apprehended, as they failed to produce valid documents for the consignment of liquor.

The apprehended persons along with seized liquor bottles were handed over to customs office Dawki for further necessary action.

BSF has intensified vigilance in the border area of Meghalaya and also deployed additional manpower and gadgets to maintain National Security and prevent all kinds of illegal activities.