Now, crop advisories in Khasi on Meghdoot app

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In Meghalaya, where weather unpredictability is a constant concern for farmers, the Meghdoot application hopes to help farmers with accurate weather predictions. Launched last year, this app aims to revolutionize farming practices by offering both English and regional language crop advisories, along with accurate weather information.

Thangjalal Lhouvum, State in Charge, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), highlighted the app’s significance, emphasising its provision of accurate weather predictions alongside crop advisories. Currently available in Khasi and English, the app will soon support other local languages, enhancing accessibility for farmers across the state.

The Meghdoot app is a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and IMD. It integrates weather forecasts and crop advisories, empowering farmers to make informed decisions and mitigate risks associated with agricultural activities.

With the ability to forecast weather conditions for the upcoming five days, including rainfall, humidity, wind direction, and speed, the app offers localised insights by allowing users to select their district and block.

Moreover, the app delivers tailored advisories for various crops cultivated in Meghalaya, such as Pineapple, Ginger, Banana, and Cabbage, as well as livestock. These advisories provide weather summaries and actionable steps for farmers to safeguard their crops and livestock effectively.

Lhouvum urged farmers to use the Meghdoot app, highlighting its potential to optimise crop management, mitigate risks, allocate resources efficiently, plan for market dynamics, and adapt to climate change challenges.

Conclusively, accurate weather predictions serve as indispensable tools for farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions, optimize resource management, mitigate risks, and adapt to changing environmental conditions, ultimately contributing to the sustainability and productivity of agriculture.