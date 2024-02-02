Friday, February 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Now, crop advisories in Khasi on Meghdoot app

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In Meghalaya, where weather unpredictability is a constant concern for farmers, the Meghdoot application hopes to help farmers with accurate weather predictions. Launched last year, this app aims to revolutionize farming practices by offering both English and regional language crop advisories, along with accurate weather information.
Thangjalal Lhouvum, State in Charge, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), highlighted the app’s significance, emphasising its provision of accurate weather predictions alongside crop advisories. Currently available in Khasi and English, the app will soon support other local languages, enhancing accessibility for farmers across the state.
The Meghdoot app is a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and IMD. It integrates weather forecasts and crop advisories, empowering farmers to make informed decisions and mitigate risks associated with agricultural activities.
With the ability to forecast weather conditions for the upcoming five days, including rainfall, humidity, wind direction, and speed, the app offers localised insights by allowing users to select their district and block.
Moreover, the app delivers tailored advisories for various crops cultivated in Meghalaya, such as Pineapple, Ginger, Banana, and Cabbage, as well as livestock. These advisories provide weather summaries and actionable steps for farmers to safeguard their crops and livestock effectively.
Lhouvum urged farmers to use the Meghdoot app, highlighting its potential to optimise crop management, mitigate risks, allocate resources efficiently, plan for market dynamics, and adapt to climate change challenges.
Conclusively, accurate weather predictions serve as indispensable tools for farmers, enabling them to make informed decisions, optimize resource management, mitigate risks, and adapt to changing environmental conditions, ultimately contributing to the sustainability and productivity of agriculture.

Previous article
Waste EVs for Khasi, Jaintia Hills districts
Next article
BSF seizes over 350 liquor bottles
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA

BJP forms ST Morcha

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In a bid to ensure the welfare of the local tribals, the state BJP formed...
MEGHALAYA

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their way to the city were detained by members of...
MEGHALAYA

IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The two-day 3rd International Marketing Conference (iMaRC-3) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA 0

BJP forms ST Morcha

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: In a bid to ensure the...

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their...
Load more

Popular news

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA 0

BJP forms ST Morcha

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: In a bid to ensure the...

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge