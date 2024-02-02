IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The two-day 3rd International Marketing Conference (iMaRC-3) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong concluded on Wednesday.

Thematised on ‘Marketing Transformation – Reimagine, Realign, and Rework,’ the conference was supported by Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India.

The event commenced with two-day pre-conference workshops on quantitative research methodology topics, covering ‘PLS-SEM’ and ‘Time-Series Analysis.’

Dr Lim Weng Marc, Dean and Professor at Sunway Business School, Malaysia, was the chief guest, who conducted a workshop on high-quality research strategies.

The conference witnessed 254 submissions, with 234 registrations and 158 presentations.

Prof DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong welcomed all participants and paper presenters.

The keynote session by Dr Bipul Kumar explored emerging trends in marketing, including ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ ‘Metaverse,’ ‘Sustainability, Climate Change, and Marketing,’ and ‘Conflicts around the World.’

Across 15 diverse marketing tracks, 32 sessions unfolded over two days, providing a comprehensive view of the evolving marketing landscape. Day 2 featured a panel discussion on ‘Achieving Marketing Transformation through Innovative Marketing Strategies’.

The valedictory session, joined by chief guest Dr Nripendra P Rana, Professor at the College of Business and Economics, Qatar University, marked the culmination of the event. Prof Prasanta Chopdar and Prof Basav Roy Choudhary highlighted the conference’s journey and IIM Shillong’s commitment to meaningful impact, respectively.

The conference emphasised the broader impact of marketing research in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).