Friday, February 2, 2024
News Alert

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a jail on bail on Monday evening, were up to their usual criminal activities in a matter of hours, and were back behind bars on Friday after being nabbed for breaking open a state-owned liquor outlet in the state capital, police said.

According to the Palode Police station Sub Inspector Nisarudheen, the three,who were released on bail on Monday, did not go to their homes that day.

“Instead they reached the outlet of the state-owned liquor depot at Palode. They broke open the outlet and decamped with liquor bottles. The police, when it came to know of this, started a probe and the three were nabbed based on scientific investigation,” he said.

The three were identified as Sajeer, Vishnu, and Babu.

“All of them have multiple cases registered against them and are habitual offenders,” Nisarudheen said. (IANS)

Previous article
PM to inaugurate, lay base of projects worth Rs 11,599 cr in Assam on Feb 4
Next article
FIR against four for illegally extracting coal
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...
MEGHALAYA

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally through Rat...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked on Friday with the unexpected news of reality TV...
NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate, lay base of projects worth Rs 11,599 cr in Assam on Feb 4

Guwahati, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

MEGHALAYA 0
    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against...

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked...
Load more

Popular news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

MEGHALAYA 0
    Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against...

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge