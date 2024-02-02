Friday, February 2, 2024
PM to inaugurate, lay base of projects worth Rs 11,599 cr in Assam on Feb 4

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme here on February 4.

One of the key projects for which foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister is the Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, which aims to provide world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites.

“The Rs 498-crore project aims to provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed while addressing a media conference here on Friday.

The Prime Minister, who is scheduled to arrive here on Saturday evening, will also lay the foundation of multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.

Modi will further inaugurate two four-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

Besides, with a view to harness the sports potential of the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation  of projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. They include an international standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and upgrade of the Nehru Stadium here as a FIFA-standard football stadium.

“The Nehru Stadium will be upgraded to a football ground of FIFA and Olympic standard. There will be a main football ground and a trial football field. A cost of Rs 831 crore will be incurred to make the stadium the biggest sports complex in entire eastern India,” the chief minister informed.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“The GMCH will be transformed into a new-age facility, accommodating around 3,500 patients. A state-of-the-art hospital will be constructed under the project, estimated at Rs 3250 crore, to cater to the increasing healthcare needs of the region,” Sarma said.

“Further, foundation stone for the development of a medical college at Ratabari in Karimganj will also be laid by him,” he said.

