FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally through Rat hole mining and selling them to unknown persons in West Khasi Hills District.

The FIR was filed by two persons- Jorminath R Sangma and Francis Pondit R Sangma with the district Superintendent of police. The FIR named Rosten R Sangma of Riangdim village, Nengnang R Sangma of Kallu village, Wailling N Marak, Geren M Sangma and Dewing M Sangma, all from Bokchung village.

According to the FIR, the four accused illegally extracted coal from Agal Hillock, Riangdim, Milsam Hills and Bappa Hillock and dumped it at Shallang and Jadigittim areas to be sold. The FIR further alleged that the same persons also collected toll from coal loaded and siding trucks on the Rengdim PWD road, Rajagolla road etc.