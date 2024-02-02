Friday, February 2, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

FIR against four for illegally extracting coal

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

 

Tura, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally through Rat hole mining and selling them to unknown persons in West Khasi Hills District.

The FIR was filed by two persons- Jorminath R Sangma and Francis Pondit R Sangma with the district Superintendent of police. The FIR named Rosten R Sangma of Riangdim village, Nengnang R Sangma of Kallu village, Wailling N Marak, Geren M Sangma and Dewing M Sangma, all from Bokchung village.

According to the FIR, the four accused illegally extracted coal from Agal Hillock, Riangdim, Milsam Hills and Bappa Hillock and dumped it at Shallang and Jadigittim areas to be sold. The FIR further alleged that the same persons also collected toll from coal loaded and siding trucks on the Rengdim PWD road, Rajagolla road etc.

Previous article
Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...
News Alert

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a jail on bail on Monday evening, were up to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked on Friday with the unexpected news of reality TV...
NATIONAL

PM to inaugurate, lay base of projects worth Rs 11,599 cr in Assam on Feb 4

Guwahati, Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various development projects worth...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a...

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked...
Load more

Popular news

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 2: Gunshots were fired at the house...

Out on bail, three habitual thieves rob Kerala liquor outlet and get sent back to jail

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 2: Three habitual thieves, released from a...

Mystery shrouds after news of Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 2: The entertainment industry was left shocked...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge