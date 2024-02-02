Friday, February 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Painting event in SWGH ahead of intl water conclave

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming International Water Conclave 2024, the office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources, South West Garo Hills, orchestrated a district-level painting competition at Springfield Higher Secondary School Ampati on Thursday.
Enthusiastically embracing the theme of “Water Conservation,” the open-to-all competition saw active participation of 34 painters from school students and citizens alike.
The artists were tasked with depicting the essence of water conservation, emphasizing the sustainable utilization of water resources, exploring the vital connection between water and life, and illustrating a vision for a water-secure future in hilly areas.

