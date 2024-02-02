Synjuk elects new office-bearers

JOWAI, Feb 1: The Synjuk ki Waheh Chnong Jowai, in its annual general meeting, elected its office-bearers for the term 2024-2025.

The meeting was held at Yungwalieh of Dorbar Shnong Loompyrdi Iongpiah, Jowai, on Thursday.

Jlankupar Rymbai (Lumpariat Headman) was elected as its president, Embhahlang Lyngdoh (Caroline Colony Headman) as vice president, Rq. Laloo (Panaliar Headman) as general secretary, Charemi Laloo (Dongmihsngi Headman) as assistant general secretary, Damehiwot Pde (Chiluangraij Headman) as treasurer, Anderson Pariat (Impartial General Secretary) and Ram Sumer (Panaliar Executive Member) as Editorial Board members and Homelin M Bareh (Chutwakhu general secretary) as Editorial Board.

The Synjuk notified, as per its constitution, that all Waheh Chnong in Jowai are executive members.

The charge of Ambulance committee was given to Embhahlang Lyngdoh, while Charemi Laloo was made the Ambulance Committee secretary. Its members include BL Bimee Suwer (Headman Loompyrdi), and Aiban BM Shullai (Ladthadlaboh), whereas its president and general secretary will be the ex-officio.