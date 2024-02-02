Friday, February 2, 2024
Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

By: Agencies

Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the Israel forces would soon reach Rafah border and eliminate Hamas units in the border areas.

In a statement late Thursday night, Gallant said that the ongoing operations have severely weakened the terror group’s ability to wage war.

He said that the fire power and force displayed by the Israel army so far during the war has put huge pressure on Hamas, forcing it to agree to release hostages it held during October 7 attack.

The Israel Defense Minister, considered a hawk in Israel cabinet, said that Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade had boasted that it would stand against the IDF, but it is falling apart.

After completing the mission in Khan Younis, the IDF would reach Rafah and eliminate everyone there who is a terrorist and attacking Israel.

Gallant had visited the IDF’s 98th division command in Khan Younis on Wednesday and had addressed troops.

Addressing troops, the defense minister said: “IDF’s operations in Khan Younis were “progressing with impressive results,” and that it was “much more difficult for Hamas.”

He said: “They (Hamas) don’t have weapons, ammunition, ability to treat the wounded, they have 10,000 dead terrorists (throughout Gaza) and another 10,000 wounded who are not functioning.”

