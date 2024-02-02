Vintage memorabilia from Dev Anand films to be auctioned online

Rare and vintage memorabilia from the films of legendary actor late Dev Anand are set to be auctioned online. The memorabilia includes film publicity art from the classics such as Baazi, Kala Bazaar, C.I.D., Kala Pani, Guide, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Johnny Mera Naam and Heera Panna. It also includes rare and vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, lobby cards, song booklets from his lesser known films such as Aaram, Milap, Maya, Manzil, Kahin. The online auction starts on February 8 on www.derivaz-ives.com and closes on February 10, 2024. (IANS)