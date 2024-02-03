Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal’s residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi’s residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

“Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP’s allegations of “BJP luring AAP MLAs”.

Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal’s “false” allegations. Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

IANS