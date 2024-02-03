Saturday, February 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 3: A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to “buy” AAP MLAs.

Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter.

On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal’s residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi’s residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

“Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP’s allegations of “BJP luring AAP MLAs”.

Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal’s “false” allegations. Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.

IANS

Previous article
LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi
Next article
Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and commitment towards the local populace, the army provided assistance...
Environment

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come...
NATIONAL

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, announced...
MEGHALAYA

ADC polls set for delay

Govt extends KHADC, JHADC tenure by six months By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: As expected, the state government has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and...

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal...
Load more

Popular news

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and...

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge