Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come out and said that she faked her demise as she wanted to ignite a conversation around cervical cancer.

Poonam took to Instagram, where she shared a video and spoke about why this was needed.

“Hi everyone it’s Poonam. I am sorry to those whom I have hurt. My intention is to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about cervical cancer.”

“Yes, I faked my demise.”

She added: “Extreme I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer. This disease silently takes your life and this disease needs the spotlight urgently. I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.”

Poonam shared another video and captioned it: “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable.”

“The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.”

“Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”

On Friday, news about Poonam succumbing to cancer at 32 made the rounds after a statment was put on her Instagram.

The statement read: “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy, while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Poonam made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film ‘Nasha’, ‘GST – Galti Sirf Tumhari’ (2017), and a few other films and television serials.

In 2011, she grabbed headlines by promising to strip for the Indian cricket team if it bagged the Cricket World Cup that year.

IANS

