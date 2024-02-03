Faculty development programme in Tura

By Our Reporter

TURA, Feb 2: In a bid to enhance the effectiveness of teachers in higher education for holistic excellence, Don Bosco College, Tura organised a comprehensive two-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) at the Pastoral Centre, Walbakgre in Tura.

Resource persons from Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous), Bengaluru spoke on several critical topics including the introduction to the National Education Policy (NEP), addressing challenges and opportunities for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), exploring innovative teaching pedagogy, integrating technology in HEIs, understanding research publication methodologies, enhancing bibliometrics in research, and implementing Outcome-Based Education (OBE) along with CO PO mapping and attainment.

The programme aimed to equip the faculty members with essential insights and strategies to navigate the challenges and opportunities in higher education.