Baiadalynti Christine Lanong has been awarded PhD from NEHU for her thesis ‘Insurgengy in Meghalaya: A Study of the HNLC and the ANVC’ under the supervision of Prof TT Haokip, Department of Political Science, NEHU, Shillong. She is the daughter of (L) K Lyngdoh and BM Lanong and a resident of Sngithiang, Lower Mawprem. She is currently working as assistant professor at Sohra Government College.