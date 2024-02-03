Saturday, February 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Srinagar Feb 3: In a display of dedication and commitment towards the local populace, the army provided assistance to locals of Bhujthala village of Boinyar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district where they carried on foot the mortal remains of eight civilians on night of January 31 amid heavy snowfall, an official said on Friday.

“On January 31, an SUV carrying 15 people from Bhujthala met with an accident resulting in 9 fatal and 6 non-fatal casualties. When the villagers were trying to transport the mortal remains of the deceased, the vehicles were not able to traverse the slippery road due to harsh weather conditions,” the army said in a statement.

It said the civil administration contacted Indian Army, for assistance in carrying the mortal remains of the deceased.

An Indian Army team was then dispatched to assist the civil administration.

“They quickly reached the site with medical stretchers and carried the mortal remains. The team also improvised the stretchers on the spot using bedsheet and poles from civil ambulance along with cots from nearby houses for carriage of these mortal remains during the night,” the army statement read.

The army further said that the next day, the mortal remains of two more civilians were carried.

IANS

Previous article
Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her death made headlines, controversial actress Poonam Pandey has come...
NATIONAL

Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

New Delhi, Feb 3: A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence...
NATIONAL

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, announced...
MEGHALAYA

ADC polls set for delay

Govt extends KHADC, JHADC tenure by six months By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: As expected, the state government has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...

Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: A team of Delhi Police’s...

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal...
Load more

Popular news

Poonam Pandey says she faked ‘death’ to initiate talk on cervical cancer

Environment 0
Mumbai, Feb 3:  After the fake news of her...

Delhi Police team again at Kejriwal’s residence to serve notice

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: A team of Delhi Police’s...

LK Advani to be conferred Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge