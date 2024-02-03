Army assists civilians in carrying mortal remains of accident victims

“On January 31, an SUV carrying 15 people from Bhujthala met with an accident resulting in 9 fatal and 6 non-fatal casualties. When the villagers were trying to transport the mortal remains of the deceased, the vehicles were not able to traverse the slippery road due to harsh weather conditions,” the army said in a statement.

It said the civil administration contacted Indian Army, for assistance in carrying the mortal remains of the deceased.

An Indian Army team was then dispatched to assist the civil administration.

“They quickly reached the site with medical stretchers and carried the mortal remains. The team also improvised the stretchers on the spot using bedsheet and poles from civil ambulance along with cots from nearby houses for carriage of these mortal remains during the night,” the army statement read.

The army further said that the next day, the mortal remains of two more civilians were carried.

