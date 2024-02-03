Saturday, February 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western Bypass project, aimed at reducing the traffic congestion in the capital city, has cleared a major obstacle with landowners agreeing to give their land at the rate assessed by the deputy commissioners on East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.
Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong made this announcement on Friday. He stated that the landowners under the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong have convinced him that they are willing to sell their land at the price that the DCs originally determined.
“We have informed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that the landowners wish for this project to be started without delay,” Tynsong stated.
He claimed that Meghalaya was in a humiliating position because the land compensation was expected to total approximately Rs 1,200 crore, while the project’s total cost for the 30-33 km road was approximately Rs 650 crore.
Additionally, he disclosed that the Ministry had informed him that the project would be cancelled if the state government fails to review and renegotiate the land compensation rates.
“After multiple meetings at various levels, the revised rates have been submitted. They total approximately Rs 650 crore, which I believe is fair,” Tynsong stated.
Three packages will be used to complete the construction of the two-lane, paved Shillong Western Bypass, which will begin near Lad Umsaw (NEPA Junction) on NH-6 and end at NH-106 (previously NH-44E). Although the projects were awarded last year, their commencement was postponed due to the land compensation issue.

