MEGHALAYA

Govt initiates MPOWER for adolescent wellbeing

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 2: The state Cabinet on Friday approved a new initiative – the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER).
Under the initiative, the government has constituted an agency – the Human Development Council headed by the chief minister with the chief secretary as chairman of the project steering committee and the respective DCs as heads of the executive committees for implementation of the programme.
Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong explained that MPOWER is meant for every human being focusing on the age group of 0-9 years old and beyond.
“This initiative will focus on the brain development stage and through this initiative, the government will focus on how to make sure the physical and mental health of those children and ensure that skilling beyond 9 years old is in place,” Tynsong said.
The initiative aims to transform the lives of the youth in the state, ensuring their successful transition from school to work, and fostering holistic support for health and well-being.
The programme will offer coordinated multi-sectoral interventions for adolescents aged 9-19, focusing on building productivity and resilience. The interventions will cover both in-school and out-of-school adolescents, utilizing a user-centric approach.
As part of the State Capability Enhancement Project (SCEP) Framework, MPOWER aims to adopt a Problem-Driven Iterative Adaptation (PDIA) approach to identify the strategies to address evolving needs and circumstances of adolescents.
The MPOWER initiative will be guided by an age-based skills competency framework and curriculum.
Poor physical and mental health during adolescence can have a lasting impact on one’s ability to work. While recognizing the challenges faced by Meghalaya’s youth, MPOWER seeks to equip them with the necessary skills, resources, and support systems to unleash their full potential.
‘The implementation of MPOWER is expected to bring about positive and lasting changes in the lives of young people, fostering a healthier and more empowered future for Meghalaya’.

Illegal activities continue to ravage parts of WGH
Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle
