VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The VPP on Friday said they will boycott the Governor Phagu Chauhan’s customary address in the Assembly on the opening day of the budget session on February 16 if the Governor delivers his address in Hindi.

During last year’s budget session, the four VPP MLAs had staged a walkout in protest against the Governor’s speech in Hindi, alleging that local sentiments had been hurt.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Friday, VPP Parliamentary Party secretary and party MLA, Heaving Stone Kharpran said, “I respectfully convey the decision of the PP meeting held on January 30 2024, to appeal to you that the address of the Governor be made in English and if his Excellency is not in his capability to address the House in English, his office can arrange a translator during his entire speech for the interest and convenience of all the stakeholders.”

“Given the significance of the budget session and its implications for our constituents, it is imperative that all members of the Assembly are able to fully comprehend and engage with the proceedings. However, it has been observed that in previous sessions, the Governor addressed the House primarily in Hindi, which had caused great inconvenience to members who are not comfortable in that language and also keeping in mind that Hindi is not the official language of Meghalaya,” Kharpran said in his letter.

He said that by ensuring that the proceedings of the budget session are conducted in a language accessible to all members, the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and effective governance will be upheld.

“Last but not the least, the party would like to make its stand very clear that it will not be part of the proceeding should the Assembly Secretariat fail to address this issue,” he added.