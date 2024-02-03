Saturday, February 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP to boycott Guv address if delivered in Hindi

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The VPP on Friday said they will boycott the Governor Phagu Chauhan’s customary address in the Assembly on the opening day of the budget session on February 16 if the Governor delivers his address in Hindi.
During last year’s budget session, the four VPP MLAs had staged a walkout in protest against the Governor’s speech in Hindi, alleging that local sentiments had been hurt.
In a letter addressed to Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Friday, VPP Parliamentary Party secretary and party MLA, Heaving Stone Kharpran said, “I respectfully convey the decision of the PP meeting held on January 30 2024, to appeal to you that the address of the Governor be made in English and if his Excellency is not in his capability to address the House in English, his office can arrange a translator during his entire speech for the interest and convenience of all the stakeholders.”
“Given the significance of the budget session and its implications for our constituents, it is imperative that all members of the Assembly are able to fully comprehend and engage with the proceedings. However, it has been observed that in previous sessions, the Governor addressed the House primarily in Hindi, which had caused great inconvenience to members who are not comfortable in that language and also keeping in mind that Hindi is not the official language of Meghalaya,” Kharpran said in his letter.
He said that by ensuring that the proceedings of the budget session are conducted in a language accessible to all members, the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and effective governance will be upheld.
“Last but not the least, the party would like to make its stand very clear that it will not be part of the proceeding should the Assembly Secretariat fail to address this issue,” he added.

Previous article
Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle
Next article
Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: A memorandum of understanding for topography and Ordinance Land Surface (OLS) survey by...
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western Bypass project, aimed at reducing the traffic congestion in...
MEGHALAYA

Govt initiates MPOWER for adolescent wellbeing

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 2: The state Cabinet on Friday approved a new initiative – the Meghalaya Programme...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been...

Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: A memorandum of understanding...

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western...
Load more

Popular news

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been...

Shillong Airport survey soon: AAI, govt tell HC

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: A memorandum of understanding...

Shillong Western Bypass clears land hurdle

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 2: The ambitious Shillong Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge